My first visit as an official member of VOP was to a young (legal) girl Sophia's mom.We met at her cousin's home who provided Lewis & I with a lunch they fix in their home country.

Lewis,on his trip to the east coast to pick me up stumbled upon Sophia at the bus station

Sophia was barefoot and about to be kicked out of the station.

Lewis bought a ticket to make sure she could stay in the warmth of the building.

He was able to provide her mother with her next destination.

Her mother was able to get ahead of her to try to get her to safety.

There was some complications upon mom meeting up with her and Sophia ended up being taken to the hospital for her well being.

I watched as Lewis helped mom advocate for Sophia at the hospital.

She will be released after her 30 days are up and will be going home to her mother.

I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have met such a kind family. Sophia's release date is at the end of January.Please pray for her healing.

