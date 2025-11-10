They’re About to Announce the FAKE CHRIST to the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I, the Father of all of you, God the Most High, wish it to be made known that the antichrist is about to be embraced by My enemies in secret rituals. He is being sworn in behind hidden walls, in places, which are meant for the Adoration of My Son. The ecclesiastical masonry, which will now be witnessed, plays an important role in this abomination. Sadly, all of this must take place before My Covenant to gather all My children, back into the Paradise I created for them, in the first instance, is completed.