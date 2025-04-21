Detox from Vaxx, Heavy Metals, EMF Load With Research-Based Antidote - Dr. Robert Young





Acclaimed author of The pH Miracle: Balance Your Diet, Reclaim Your Health, Dr. Robert Young is a consultant to the MasterPeace team and one of the top scientists in the nation. Dr. Young is also a naturopathic doctor and microbiologist and is currently being held in the Vista detention center for his work exposing the micro and nano particulates in food, water, air, cosmetics, personal care products and vaccines. He describes how alkaline water contributes to a healthy lifestyle and how dangerous chemicals and additives have been mixed into the American medicinal market for decades. “People aren’t sick,” he says. “They’re being poisoned!” He encourages people to detox using MasterPeace, which he describes as a broad-spectrum, zeolite-based product, helping people feel better, think better, and do better in life.









TAKEAWAYS





Graphene oxide is a prominent chemical found in vaccine recipients that Robert has discovered and eliminated in his research





Humans are being deluged with heavy metals, toxins, and nanobot technology that makes them trackable and traceable with IP addresses





Dr. Young describes this poisoning as humanity’s link to the wireless body area network





No toxin or harsh chemical should be mixed into medicinal products, yet most medicines are loaded with toxins and poisons









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

LightBulb video: https://bit.ly/4cdkGOV

MasterPeace (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Donate to Dr. Robert Young: https://www.givesendgo.com/helpdryoung

The ph Miracle book :https://amzn.to/43VzHmg





🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROBERT YOUNG

Website: http://drrobertyoung.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Robert.O.Young/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsbpi7mIU9j52L2PfYkPJdg





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/