Detox from Vaxx, Heavy Metals, EMF Load With Research-Based Antidote - Dr. Robert Young

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Acclaimed author of The pH Miracle: Balance Your Diet, Reclaim Your Health, Dr. Robert Young is a consultant to the MasterPeace team and one of the top scientists in the nation. Dr. Young is also a naturopathic doctor and microbiologist and is currently being held in the Vista detention center for his work exposing the micro and nano particulates in food, water, air, cosmetics, personal care products and vaccines. He describes how alkaline water contributes to a healthy lifestyle and how dangerous chemicals and additives have been mixed into the American medicinal market for decades. “People aren’t sick,” he says. “They’re being poisoned!” He encourages people to detox using MasterPeace, which he describes as a broad-spectrum, zeolite-based product, helping people feel better, think better, and do better in life.
TAKEAWAYS
Graphene oxide is a prominent chemical found in vaccine recipients that Robert has discovered and eliminated in his research
Humans are being deluged with heavy metals, toxins, and nanobot technology that makes them trackable and traceable with IP addresses
Dr. Young describes this poisoning as humanity’s link to the wireless body area network
No toxin or harsh chemical should be mixed into medicinal products, yet most medicines are loaded with toxins and poisons
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
LightBulb video: https://bit.ly/4cdkGOV
MasterPeace (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Donate to Dr. Robert Young: https://www.givesendgo.com/helpdryoung
The ph Miracle book :https://amzn.to/43VzHmg
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROBERT YOUNG
Website: http://drrobertyoung.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Robert.O.Young/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsbpi7mIU9j52L2PfYkPJdg
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
MasterPeace (get discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/