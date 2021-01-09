© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
URGENT: Ann Vandersteel: Get this out everywhere.
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1794 views • January 09, 2021
URGENT: Ann Vandersteel: Get this out everywhere. All alternative platform are being taken off line. The POTUS must hear this. GET THIS OUT!
Election Fraud Can BE Proved in Real Time. POTUS must declassify now. And remove gag order. Please share this out.
This is what is going down.
Election Fraud Can BE Proved in Real Time. POTUS must declassify now. And remove gag order. Please share this out.
This is what is going down.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.