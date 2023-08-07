https://gettr.com/post/p2njyn6691a

08/02/2023 Aila on ‘Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner’: Chinese people experience advantages such as academic freedom and entrepreneurial opportunities in the U.S., whereas, in China, success often means accepting control by the CCP. The NFSC gathered many international students who recognize the value of the U.S., and the significance of sharing these values with the Chinese people. Adhering to legality and compliance while collaborating with the West is our shared consensus among Chinese individuals.





08/02/2023 小飞象做客《战场前线：与达斯汀·福克纳战斗在前线》节目：中国人在美国体验到了学术自由、创业机会等优势，相比之下，在中国要成功必须接受中共的控制。新中国联邦的留学生，认同美国的价值观，也意识到将其传递给中国人民的重要性。中国人合法合规与西方合作是我们的共识。



