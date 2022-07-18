The great recycling LIE (what really happens to plastic)

Plastic recycling is literally a scam. Or is it? We all know that humanity couldn't exist in the way it does without plastic, however much of the way our currenct society operates with plastic were lies sold to us by the plastic industry.

Since World War II, the plastic industry has been either lying to, or directly manipulating, the population of the planet. And they've done all this for one simple reason: so that they can sell more plastic, and make more money. But the direct result of this is that our planet has suffered, and they've polluted our world with lies, deceit, and disgusting business practices.

The plastic industry wants you to believe that some plastic can be good. When in reality, this is nothing more than propaganda, to keep our species in a cycle of profit, and destruction.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3R7XAeWCNqI

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