COVID Is Human Sacrifice. "The sacrificial knife became a hypodermic needle."

The religious cult wearing white coats... "Those who are medically murdering by day are ritualistically murdering by night. The sacrificial altar became a hospital bed. The sacrificial knife became a hypodermic needle."
Observation 1 - COVID was a marvel of coordination across nations.
Inference 1 - Secret communications therefore secret organizations therefore secret societies.
Observation 2 - Public oaths are routinely desecrated.
Inference 2 - They are serving secret oaths.
Observation 3 - The infestation of psychopaths (those who can kill without remorse)
Inference 3 - Some are born psychopaths, others are made psychopaths through rites of atrocity.
This video clip is excerpted from Episode 2 of the End-Times Curtain Raiser series with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.
#rights #christiannonfiction #covid #medicalrights #tyranny #medicaltyranny #vaccines