🎵Fame is a Gun

At 117 BPM, the track kicks off with melodic, saturated bass locked to distorted guitar riffs, Verses strip down to raspy low vocals, sparse gated drums, and atmospheric guitar textures, The chorus detonates with dense guitars, driving aggressive drums, and vocals raised to an intense, expressive peak

[Intro]

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)



[Verse 1]

Tell me who I am

Do I provoke you with my tone of innocence?

Don't ask too many questions

That is my one suggestion

You know I keep it real

I live for the appeal

Knew it from the start

It was the only way to mend my broken heart

Don't ask too many questions

This is my one confession

Enough never was enough

I always wanted more

I always wanted more

I always wanted more



[Chorus]

Fate is gonna avoid light

Crush and burn, girl, baby, swallow it dry

You've got front row seats tonight

I've got a taste for the glamorous life



[Verse 2]

There's no mystery

I'm not a-make it gonna go down in history

Don't ask too many questions

That is my one suggestion

And when you shame me

It makes me want it more

It makes me want it (more)



[Chorus]

Fate is gonna avoid light

Crush and burn, girl, baby, swallow it dry

You've got front row seats tonight

I've got a taste for the glamorous life

Love is a drug that I can't deny

I'm your dream girl but you're not my type

You've got front row seats tonight

I've got a taste for the glamorous life

(Glamorous life)

(Glamorous life)

I've got a taste for the glamorous life



[Bridge]

Nothing makes me feel as good as being loved by you

Nothing makes me feel as good as being loved by you



[Outro]

Fate is gonna

Fate is gonna

I've got a taste

I've got a taste for the glamorous life

Love is a drug

Love is a drug

I've got a taste

I've got a taste for the glamorous life

I've got a taste for the glamorous life

I've got a taste for the glamorous life

