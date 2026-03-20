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🎵Fame is a Gun
wolfburg
wolfburg
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At 117 BPM, the track kicks off with melodic, saturated bass locked to distorted guitar riffs, Verses strip down to raspy low vocals, sparse gated drums, and atmospheric guitar textures, The chorus detonates with dense guitars, driving aggressive drums, and vocals raised to an intense, expressive peak

[Intro]
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Verse 1]
Tell me who I am
Do I provoke you with my tone of innocence?
Don't ask too many questions
That is my one suggestion
You know I keep it real
I live for the appeal
Knew it from the start
It was the only way to mend my broken heart
Don't ask too many questions
This is my one confession
Enough never was enough
I always wanted more
I always wanted more
I always wanted more

[Chorus]
Fate is gonna avoid light
Crush and burn, girl, baby, swallow it dry
You've got front row seats tonight
I've got a taste for the glamorous life

[Verse 2]
There's no mystery
I'm not a-make it gonna go down in history
Don't ask too many questions
That is my one suggestion
And when you shame me
It makes me want it more
It makes me want it (more)

[Chorus]
Fate is gonna avoid light
Crush and burn, girl, baby, swallow it dry
You've got front row seats tonight
I've got a taste for the glamorous life
Love is a drug that I can't deny
I'm your dream girl but you're not my type
You've got front row seats tonight
I've got a taste for the glamorous life
(Glamorous life)
(Glamorous life)
I've got a taste for the glamorous life

[Bridge]
Nothing makes me feel as good as being loved by you
Nothing makes me feel as good as being loved by you

[Outro]
Fate is gonna
Fate is gonna
I've got a taste
I've got a taste for the glamorous life
Love is a drug
Love is a drug
I've got a taste
I've got a taste for the glamorous life
I've got a taste for the glamorous life
I've got a taste for the glamorous life

Keywords
at 117 bpmthe track kicks off with melodicsaturated bass locked to distorted guitar riffsverses strip down to raspy low vocalssparse gated drumsand atmospheric guitar texturesthe chorus detonates with dense guitarsdriving aggressive drumsand vocals raised to an intenseexpressive peak
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