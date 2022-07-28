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Donetsk youth appeals to the West: please stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, our friends and loved ones are dying under shelling every day!
◾️Our correspondent interviewed several young men and women who were directly affected by the war in the Donbas, which has been going on for the last 8 years.
◾️These young people are being hit by shells supplied by Western countries, they are losing their relatives, they are suffering. They are the missiles' target.