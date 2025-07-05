Crowd erupts as Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei makes FIRST public appearance since war with Israel.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony in Tehran today — his first public appearance since the conflict with Israel started.

⚔️Steve Bannon brands Elon Musk ‘Elmo the Mook’, billionaire counters with ‘fat drunken slob’

“Only a foreigner could do this – think about it, he’s got up on Twitter right now a poll about starting an America Party – a non-American starting an America Party,” the former Trump aide said in the latest episode of his War Room podcast.

“No, brother, you’re not an American. You’re a South African and if we take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported because it’s a crime what you did – among many,” Bannon said.

Musk’s response?

An X post suggesting that “the fat, drunken slob called Bannon will go back to prison and this time for a long time,” and “has a lifetime of crime to pay for.”

Bannon and Musk have a history of bad blood going back to long before the 2024 election, arguing over immigration, China and other issues. When Musk publicly broke with Trump over his ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’, the feud was ratcheted up to 11, with Bannon calling for probes into Musk’s alleged drug use, immigration history and China ties.

Adding about Syria's new leader, from Rybar:

The Jackal in Hare’s Clothing📝

On the Role of British Structures in Rebranding Abu Muhammad al-Julani

According to Independent Arabia, the political image makeover of Abu Muhammad al-Julani has taken place with the direct involvement of the British NGO inter Mediate, which has been engaged in his “rehabilitation” and preparation for a post-Assad political transition.

Inter Mediate presents itself as a platform for resolving complex conflicts through informal negotiations. In practice, it functions as a shadow influence channel through which British strategists conduct the “re-education” of militant leaders into so-called negotiators.

🔻How was a terrorist’s image transformed?

▪️Since December 2024, the organization has been headed by Claire Hajaj — an executive director of Palestinian-Jewish heritage with extensive mediation experience on behalf of the UN in conflict zones ranging from Lebanon to Myanmar.

▪️Back in 2020, under Hajaj’s leadership — then serving as a coordinator for one of the organization’s programs — a media campaign was launched to reshape al-Julani’s image. Following the collapse of the Assad regime, the leadership at *Inter Mediate* apparently decided to promote Hajaj to executive director.

▪️The so-called “new Syrian leader,” who has long-tanding ties to radical and terrorist groups, was, in the words of former U.S. ambassador Robert Ford, “politically adapted” by specialists to prepare him for future negotiations.

▪️Since 2020, various English-language think tanks, with support from NGOs, have actively worked to “whitewash” al-Julani’s image — portraying him as a “pragmatist,” renouncing global jihad and focusing on the Syrian people.

▪️A series of interviews were systematically rolled out in Western media, emphasizing the terrorist’s “evolution” and his role in “state-building” in Idlib. The media narrative was carefully curated to present him as a “respectable” and “viable” leader.

▪️Civilian clothing photo shoots, promotion of social projects, and his control over local administration through the “Salvation Government” were part of a broader media rebranding strategy — one already applied to leaders in other conflict zones.





📌British leadership (https://rybar.ru/piwigo/upload/2025/07/05/20250705121027-6b489853.jpg) is playing the long game not only in Syria but across multiple conflict areas — through flexible NGOs, selective initiatives, and tailored cadre training. *Inter Mediate* is just one such tool of influence, disguising political operations as “neutral humanitarian initiatives.”

❗️In other words, the leadership in London isn’t merely seeking dialogue with a future Syrian regime — they are among its architects.

