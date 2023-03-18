End Times News Report - Week in Review: 3/12 through 3/17/23

Join Susan Davis and Dina Kalmeta as they examine the many end times headlines for the week, with each headline proving that we are indeed in the very last of days before the return of Christ. These headlines include, wars and rumors of wars, UFO sightings and investigations by the top branches of world governments, earthquakes, floods, volcanic eruptions, economic upheavals that can tumble the US into the greatest financial collapse since the Great Depression. Tune in to hear these headlines and many more...

50 Reasons Why We Are Living in the End Times:

https://marriagesupper.wixsite.com/endtimescatalog/50-reasons-why-we-are-living-in-the-end

50 Reasons We are Living in the End Times - Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmlF4rZPNCQ&list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu&index=58&t=8s

50 Reasons We are Living in the End Times - Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMgnkQDfuBk&list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu&index=59&t=9s

The Book of Daniel for Beginners: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgm6yd1EH-7ux3V6JPTWj_qoK4-Nr1Zgi

Revelation for Beginners: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fOUlhn-68COnHZg6HdmRRbf

Jesus 24/7 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085349591666

Jesus 24/7 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1722731

Jesus 24/7 Email: [email protected]

Marriage Supper of the Lamb: https://www.youtube.com/@marriagesupperofthelamb5220/featured

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/q41aa04KXV0w/

End Times: Mass Animal Deaths

https://www.facebook.com/Endtimesmassanimaldeaths

End Times: Floods

https://www.facebook.com/endtimesandfloods

End Times: Landslides

https://www.facebook.com/EndTimeslandslides

Jesus 24/7 Playlist:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu

Youcan now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-145-End-Times-News-Report---Week-in-Review-312-through-31723-e20m8s4

Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2





Thank you for watching and God bless you!