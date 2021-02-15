© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Further Reason To Refuse Vaccination !!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
303 views • February 15, 2021
Here Dr. Sherry Tenpenny speaks about some statistical information she has received recently that raises serious concerns about why our governments and the medical establishment all across the world are so determined to inject us all with such a highly experimental and obviously dangerous drug as fast as possible.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.