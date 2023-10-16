The ROTHSCHILDS heirloom collection is being auctioned off. Why would they need to?

Sincere question: Why would the Rothschilds, one of the richest families on the earth, be selling off their private collection of heirlooms, art, and historic pieces when these pieces often serve as a symbol of their high status and power?
When you browse the goods, they aren't just selling a few items here and there; they are. No, it's a two-week auction giving away piece after piece...
How could a family that once had a net worth of over one trillion dollars be in need of this money?
Or is something else going on here?
Someone explain this to me...
https://christies.com/en/events/rothschild-masterpieces/what-is-on
