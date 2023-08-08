The Pfizer Mengele Experiment on 44,000 US Military Men, Women and Children

n this smoking gun report, Todd Callender provides condemning evidence that tells the full story of how Pfizer experimented on 44,000 American military service men women and their children to test their COVID vaccine bioweapon and then hid the adverse reactions to obtain the Emergency use authorization needed to inject the entire US population.

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2023/08/08/the-pfizer-mengele-experiment-on-44000-us-military-men-women-and-children-special-report-with-todd-callender/