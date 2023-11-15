New World Order | US Congress takes major step toward building New World Order prison planet!

US Congress passes vehicle "kill switch" law that will make you a prisoner in your own vehicle | Is Trump-Tucker 2024 a realistic possibility? | House Speaker Johnson flip-flops and says "insufficient evidence" to impeach Biden | Media now blaming the sudden surge in cardiac arrest deaths and strokes on "climate change" | Australian crisis reveals alarming threat to global supply chains from "cyber attacks" that could leave US shelves empty | Hamas mass rape story exposed as war propaganda hoax | IDF exposed for bombing and shooting Israeli citizens on October 7 | Pope ejects Texas Bishop for speaking out against LGBTQ agenda.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.