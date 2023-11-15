Create New Account
New World Order | US Congress takes major step toward building New World Order prison planet!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
US Congress passes vehicle "kill switch" law that will make you a prisoner in your own vehicle | Is Trump-Tucker 2024 a realistic possibility? | House Speaker Johnson flip-flops and says "insufficient evidence" to impeach Biden | Media now blaming the sudden surge in cardiac arrest deaths and strokes on "climate change" | Australian crisis reveals alarming threat to global supply chains from "cyber attacks" that could leave US shelves empty | Hamas mass rape story exposed as war propaganda hoax | IDF exposed for bombing and shooting Israeli citizens on October 7 | Pope ejects Texas Bishop for speaking out against LGBTQ agenda.

