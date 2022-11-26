UTTER NONSENSE IN UKRAINE: DAN BALL INTERVIEWS COLONEL DOUGLAS MACGREGOR (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel EarthNewspaper.com at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/09VgQRoSs5pp/
Colonel Douglas Macgregor (Retired): https://DouglasMacgregor.com Dan Ball: https://www.oann.com/shows/realamerica
7,000 News Posts / Videos Published Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News 5,000 Or More Posts Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
News Archive With 16,000 Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Searchable By 1,234 Categories https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
EarthNewspaper Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
16,000 Posts And 7,000 Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
4,700 Videos And 1,000 New Yearly: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
1,000 Videos Published Yearly: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Memes (1,000 Published Yearly): https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Support My Work SubscribeStar: https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper
Douglas Macgregor, Colonel U.S. Army (Retired), Ph.D.
https://DouglasMacgregor.com
Archives:
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/ukraine
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/russia
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/united-states
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/nato
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/europe
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/military-industrial-complex
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/military
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/vladimir-putin
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/government
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/political
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/geopolitical
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/journalism
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/videos
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/world-war-iii
10,000 Or More Informative Articles, Memes, News Stories, And Videos
Will Be Published On EarthNewspaper.com News And 24/7 News In 2022.
To expose and overcome the satanic forces we must defend freedom of speech today.
EarthNewspaper.com publishes 7,000 or more informative articles, memes, news stories, and videos yearly. There are 1,000 or more posts published on the home page, 5,000 or more on 24/7 News, 1,000 or more on the memes page, and 1,000 or more videos on both of my video channels. In addition, I also publish the video of the day and the quote of the day. All posts are acquired from independent, reliable sources and posted on an ad-free website.
Don’t be evil Google, has transformed into the embodiment of evil and is censoring almost all independent articles, news stories, and videos. EarthNewspaper.com is preserving these articles, news stories, and videos with an archive of over 16,000 posts making sure they stay accessible to freethinkers who want honest information. About half of these posts, the ones on EarthNewspaper.com News, are searchable by over 1,200 categories. There you will find copious amounts of facts on almost any issue. You can search the other half of the posts on 24/7 News by going through each month and simply doing a find-on-page search with whatever keyword you choose.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
1,000 or more informative articles, news stories, and videos published yearly.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News
5,000 or more informative articles, news stories, and videos published yearly.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
Videos
1,000 or more videos published yearly.
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Featured Videos
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Featured Music
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Memes
1,000 or more memes published yearly.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.