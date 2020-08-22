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Behind the making of Plandemic (Exclusive interview 1/2)
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55 views • August 22, 2020
Ben Swann with Mikki Willis, August 20, 2020
Ben Swann speaks exclusively with the director of Plan Dem 2 about the origin of the film and attacks that have come against his movie. Part 2 about the gates foundation and its ties to vaccines in India and Africa can be seen exclusively at https://ISE.media.
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/0dfdcba8-a11d-4321-ac6a-0cf799e00e61
Ben Swann
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://ise.media/
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/
Ben Swann speaks exclusively with the director of Plan Dem 2 about the origin of the film and attacks that have come against his movie. Part 2 about the gates foundation and its ties to vaccines in India and Africa can be seen exclusively at https://ISE.media.
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/0dfdcba8-a11d-4321-ac6a-0cf799e00e61
Ben Swann
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://ise.media/
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/
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