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Stephen Bassett: Shocking New Intel and Strategies for Disclosure - April 4, 2017
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Stephen Bassett is the executive director of Paradigm Research Group. PRG is perhaps our most important lobbying advocate for Disclosure with a capital "D", that is, public pronouncements by high-ranking government officials revealing the ET presence on Earth. PRG's most well-known initiative was the Citizen Hearing on Disclosure, followed by a Political/Congressional Hearing Initiative that began on November 5, 2014. This initiative generated thousands of articles in English and foreign language mainstream print media. Under great pressure from a number of reporters Secretary Clinton, President Clinton, John Podesta and even President Obama made statements in both print and television venues at that time.
Stephen Bassett speaks with Alexandra about how close we came to forcing Disclosure from the White House in 2016. He also explains how a Hillary Clinton presidency would have been constrained to fulfill this promise due to the Clinton family's close connection with the Rockefeller Initiative, and their other pronouncements buttressing public expectations for Disclosure.
Bassett also discusses the history of the US cover-up of UFO phenomena and the ET presence on Earth. He especially points to the critical importance of the "constitutional breach" that occurred between the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations. The most effective tool of the military-intelligence-industrial complex became "Unacknowledged Special Access Programs" (USAP) which unconstitutionally left the Commander-in-Chief out of the loop on the most important questions of our age. This breach must be rectified for Disclosure to happen.
Towards the end of the interview, Stephen Bassett drops a bombshell, as he and Alexandra discuss the possibilities of Disclosure during the Trump administration. Stephen reveals shocking intelligence he has received concerning events of the next few months. According to him, major political events will soon transpire that will put Disclosure firmly back on track. This is an intense and fascinating interview with one of the world's great advocates for ending a truth embargo that has unjustifiably been in place since before most of us were born.
Stephen Bassett's principle website is that of the Paradigm Research Group (PRG), at http://paradigmresearchgroup.org. This is packed with information and links to crucial documents concerning Disclosure, the involvement of important political actors, and the Rockefeller Initiative. Stephen Bassett and PRG also have a GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/EndTheTruthEmbargo.
Stephen Bassett speaks with Alexandra about how close we came to forcing Disclosure from the White House in 2016. He also explains how a Hillary Clinton presidency would have been constrained to fulfill this promise due to the Clinton family's close connection with the Rockefeller Initiative, and their other pronouncements buttressing public expectations for Disclosure.
Bassett also discusses the history of the US cover-up of UFO phenomena and the ET presence on Earth. He especially points to the critical importance of the "constitutional breach" that occurred between the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations. The most effective tool of the military-intelligence-industrial complex became "Unacknowledged Special Access Programs" (USAP) which unconstitutionally left the Commander-in-Chief out of the loop on the most important questions of our age. This breach must be rectified for Disclosure to happen.
Towards the end of the interview, Stephen Bassett drops a bombshell, as he and Alexandra discuss the possibilities of Disclosure during the Trump administration. Stephen reveals shocking intelligence he has received concerning events of the next few months. According to him, major political events will soon transpire that will put Disclosure firmly back on track. This is an intense and fascinating interview with one of the world's great advocates for ending a truth embargo that has unjustifiably been in place since before most of us were born.
Stephen Bassett's principle website is that of the Paradigm Research Group (PRG), at http://paradigmresearchgroup.org. This is packed with information and links to crucial documents concerning Disclosure, the involvement of important political actors, and the Rockefeller Initiative. Stephen Bassett and PRG also have a GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/EndTheTruthEmbargo.
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