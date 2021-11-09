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Ten Angelic Truths
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25 views • November 09, 2021
Ten Angelic Truths [2018] substantiates lesser-known facts concerning Yahweh's heavenly host from the New Testament. Do angels have wings? Who created these thrones and dominions? Will these proverbial "stars" fall again? Does Satan rule this earth? This unique WWCR broadcast proves the longevity of the archangels Gabriel and Michael even revisiting the 91st Psalm in order to expose another tactic of the serpent seed.
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