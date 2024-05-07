Create New Account
Woman's breast ripped to shreds by Pfizer VAXX poison MASTECTOMY
The Prisoner
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1748111425195667629

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Philippines, Janah Solleza, 27. Diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Jan 2024. "2nd Dose Vaccine"

Pfizer 2021

###

@janstarrrrr

"That day was my 4th day after the surgery and today is the 10th day of my recovering ❤️"

https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@janstarrrrr/video/7309349309210791174?lang=en

###

@janahsolleza1699

"GET READY WITH ME | VACCINATED NA KAMI!! | Janah Solleza"

https://youtuDOTbe/qvfLKYL9K6c?feature=shared

###

Bobby Caldwell - Open Your Eyes

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ApjR5hU3pSE

###

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
philippinesmastectomyjanah solleza

