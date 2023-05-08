Is Crowning of King Charles Good or Bad Nuance With Charles Coulombe!

35 views • May 08, 2023

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Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk

Charles Coulombe joins Dr. Taylor Marshall to discuss today’s coronation of King Charles III. Should Catholics celebrate it? How does a Catholic understand the idea of a “heretical king”?, plus more.

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