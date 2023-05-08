Is Crowning of King Charles Good or Bad Nuance With Charles Coulombe!

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Streamed live on May 6, 2023





Charles Coulombe joins Dr. Taylor Marshall to discuss today’s coronation of King Charles III. Should Catholics celebrate it? How does a Catholic understand the idea of a “heretical king”?, plus more.





Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X





Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk





Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:





🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall





Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u54i9IUacNk