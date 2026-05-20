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BETRAYED: How America Was Infiltrated While We Celebrated WW2 Victory w/ Mel K
Man in America
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America wasn't taken over recently. It was taken over while we were celebrating the end of World War II. In this episode, I sit down with researcher and author Mel K to expose the hidden decade of 1944 to 1954, when a small network of Wall Street bankers, intelligence operatives, and globalist lawyers quietly built the supranational architecture that now sits above our Constitution and our government. Once you understand what was built in those years, the Great Reset, the plandemic, and the surveillance state all start to make a very different kind of sense. Visit Mel K at: https://themelkshow.com/ To purchase Mel K’s book: Americans Anonymous, Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Americans-Anonymous/Mel-K/9798888456965 Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/… Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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