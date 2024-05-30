Abomination of Desolation, Pacifism, Sodom & Egypt, Canadian Freemason, Religion, Doctor Sam

CBT 2024-05-29 WE’RE ALL INDIVIDUALS!
Topic list:
* Johnny still being punished for his VPN. “Security” is a
continuum.
* What is the Abomination of Desolation?
* “Pacifism” vs. Anti-War: do Adventists get this right?
* Finally caught “Got Questions” going full-Jesuitard.
* Jupiter as “Saint Peter”
* “Sodom and Egypt, where our Lord was crucified...” Where is this?
* Revisiting the Rochester, NY with Walter Veith.
* “Famous Freemasons” of Canada.
* The Catholic war against Freemasonry!
* The Antisemitic Catholic behind Germ Theory apologist Vernon Coleman.
* Adventist Founding Father Joseph Bates on the Trinity.
* How to follow a religion without following their errors?
* Steve Wohlberg is a liar! (“Ceremonial Law vs. Moral Law”)
* “Life of Brian”: BBC4 sets up yet another Jesuit “debate”.
* John Ankerberg goes full Zionist
* Was Tory Smith a real whistleblower on government pedophilia?
* “Doctor Sam” Bailey took her Bible off the shelf.
* The Church of Garner-Ted
