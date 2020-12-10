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China has friends in high places in US government --they couldn't fix trump is that why they sent the plague to kill the world
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249 views • December 10, 2020
China has friends in high places in US government --they can't fix trump is that why they sent the plague to kill the world
Do they control the Bidens
How far would China go to control the United States & the World
They tell you in this video
first part of this video are clips from Tucker Carlson monologue on the Chinese power in the US-- full monologue at:
https://www.brighteon.com/6e95055d-133e-46db-af9c-ce48f20a2f69
second part from GTV
Do they control the Bidens
How far would China go to control the United States & the World
They tell you in this video
first part of this video are clips from Tucker Carlson monologue on the Chinese power in the US-- full monologue at:
https://www.brighteon.com/6e95055d-133e-46db-af9c-ce48f20a2f69
second part from GTV
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