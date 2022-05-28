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Finally! Ukraine Used An Slovakia Zuzana 2 155mm Howitzers To Destroy Russia
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164 views • May 28, 2022
U.S. Military News
The Zuzana 2 is based on a modified TATRA 8x8 truck chassis. 155mm/52 caliber cannon is the primary defense mechanism. With extended range ammo, the gun can fire at a maximum distance of 41 kilometers. The automatic loading system on this artillery vehicle allows it to fire a maximum of five rounds per minute in automatic mode or five shots in a minute total.
The artillery system is an updated model of the ZUZANA self-propelled howitzer, first put into service with the Slovak Army in 1998. The howitzer has a 155mm barrel, and a 45 caliber bore. The ZUZANA 2 can carry out multiple round simultaneous impacts (MRSI) procedures.
Courtesy video:
EXCALIBUR ARMY
KONŠTRUKTA Defence
Arthur Pressburger
Ozbrojené sily Slovenskej republiky
Ministerstvo obrany Slovenskej republiky
Bulwark of Peace
U.S. Department of Defense
NATO
Thanks.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwjhzU5p9J8
The Zuzana 2 is based on a modified TATRA 8x8 truck chassis. 155mm/52 caliber cannon is the primary defense mechanism. With extended range ammo, the gun can fire at a maximum distance of 41 kilometers. The automatic loading system on this artillery vehicle allows it to fire a maximum of five rounds per minute in automatic mode or five shots in a minute total.
The artillery system is an updated model of the ZUZANA self-propelled howitzer, first put into service with the Slovak Army in 1998. The howitzer has a 155mm barrel, and a 45 caliber bore. The ZUZANA 2 can carry out multiple round simultaneous impacts (MRSI) procedures.
Courtesy video:
EXCALIBUR ARMY
KONŠTRUKTA Defence
Arthur Pressburger
Ozbrojené sily Slovenskej republiky
Ministerstvo obrany Slovenskej republiky
Bulwark of Peace
U.S. Department of Defense
NATO
Thanks.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwjhzU5p9J8
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