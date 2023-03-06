https://gettr.com/post/p2am4864317

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Director of Outreach at Moms for Liberty Cataline Stubbe: We have to be concerned, we have to be strong and courageous, this is a fight that we have to win. We need to protect and defend and promote American value at all cost, because American value is the cornerstone of this civilization.

We are the only ones who decide for our children, not a politician who doesn't even have children.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 Moms for Liberty外展总监Cataline Stubbe： 我们必须关注，必须坚强和勇敢，这是一场我们必须赢得的斗争。我们要不惜一切代价保护、捍卫和促进美国价值，因为美国价值是如今文明的基石。我们是唯一能为我们的孩子做决定的人，而不是那些甚至没有孩子的政客。



