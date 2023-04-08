https://gettr.com/post/p2dtt0z30b6

04/06/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

On America First News, Nicole highlights the stark contrast between the treatment of CCP’s No.1 enemy Mr. Miles Guo and former DOJ employee George Higginbotham. Higginbotham, who pleaded guilty to participating in the CCP's scheme, walked free with tens of millions of dollars, while Guo remains behind bars awaiting a decision on his bail request. This shows the double standards of the US judicial system infiltrated by the CCP.





04/06/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

在美国第一新闻网节目中，妮可强调了被关押在美国的中共头号敌人郭文贵先生和前司法部雇员乔治·黑根巴瑟姆的待遇之间的鲜明对比。黑根巴瑟姆承认参与了中共的计划试图影响川普政府遣返郭文贵，他获得了数千万美元， 现在还是自由自身。而郭文贵先生仍在狱中等待对其保释请求的决定。这显示了被中共渗透的美国司法系统的双重标准。





