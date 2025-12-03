BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Old State Saloon - Venezuela's Conscripts - Ammunition Controls
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 20 hours ago

Idaho bar offers free beer to patrons who help ICE deport illegal immigrants


Bar patrons are raising a glass to a local Idaho saloon after its viral social media post promised “free beer” to anyone who helps Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) track down and deport an illegal immigrant.


The Old State Saloon alerted its followers Saturday, writing on X that “anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH” at its establishment.


The watering hole, located in Eagle, Idaho, added that it “may award multiple months to one person if multiple illegals are deported.”


Anyone trying to claim their free beer is asked to send evidence, including photos and videos, to [email protected].


https://nypost.com/2025/11/30/us-news/idaho-bar-old-state-saloon-offers-free-beer-to-patrons-who-help-ice-deport-illegal-immigrants/



Is Venezuela military prepared for a possible US strike?


What are Venezuela’s military capabilities?


The US military dwarfs Venezuela’s, which is debilitated by a lack of training, low wages and deteriorating equipment, six sources familiar with Venezuelan military capabilities said.


Although Maduro, in power since 2013, has enjoyed military loyalty by placing officers in government roles, rank-and-file soldiers earn just $100 a month in local currency, about a fifth of what studies say an average family needs to meet its basic needs.


https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/is-venezuela-military-prepared-for-a-possible-us-strike-13955457.html



Maduro’s forces prepared for guerrilla war, ‘anarchization’ if the US invades Venezuela: report


Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s inexperienced army is prepared to wage a prolonged guerrilla war and spread anarchy throughout the country if the US attempts a ground invasion to depose him, according to a new report.


As the US continues to build up its threats against Maduro’s regime, the Venezuelan dictator appears to be fully aware that his nation’s military is dwarfed by the might of the American army.


https://nypost.com/2025/12/01/world-news/maduros-forces-prepared-for-guerrilla-war-if-the-us-invades-venezuela-report/



Danielle Smith vows to fight federal firearm 'seizure' program next week


Ottawa offers voluntary program on more than 2,500 models of banned guns


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-ucp-agm-legislature-federal-firearm-seizure-program-9.6997686



Ammunition Regulations in Canada: What You Need to Know


https://getdefended.ca/2023/12/06/ammunition-regulations-in-canada-what-you-need-to-know/



Carney says 'Who cares?' about talking to Trump as tariffs hit Canadian workers


PM brushes off question about discussions with the American president as a detail


https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/carney-says-who-cares-about-trump-tariffs-talk



Alberta's Heritage Fund hits $30B after $2.8B injection from surplus


Fund on track to hit government's goal of $250B by 2050, premier says


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-heritage-fund-budget-surplus-1.7589162

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy