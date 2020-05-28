Where's the Money Part 1 - Gold

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In Part 1 we examine how much gold we have, where it is being mined, and how much money it would be possible to generate for the People of the Commonwealth of Australia
Useful Links
Download/Sign your My Will Letter: https://mywillaustralia.com/
Steps to fight Fines: https://advance-australia.com.au/product/steps-to-fight-fines/
Dick Yardley's book: https://advance-australia.com.au/product/buy-dick-yardleys-book/
CIRNow information: https://www.cirnow.com.au/
The Bloody Aussie Battler: https://thebloodyaussiebattler.com/
and YouTube Battler channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6JthhkW4p5Dl32LozWww
Buy Kevin Annett's book "Establishing the Reign of Natural Liberty -- A Common Law Training Manual"
https://www.amazon.com.au/Establishing-Reign-Natural-Liberty-Training/dp/1544239610/ref=sr_1_1