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Where's the Money Part 1 - Gold
Advance Australia
Advance Australia
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47 views • May 28, 2020
In this series, the Bloody Aussie Battler has done the research and found that Australia is actually a very rich nation. The Battler takes us on an exploration of our wealth; the wealth that has already been taken from us, and the wealth still sitting in the ground.

In Part 1 we examine how much gold we have, where it is being mined, and how much money it would be possible to generate for the People of the Commonwealth of Australia

Useful Links
Download/Sign your My Will Letter: https://mywillaustralia.com/
Steps to fight Fines: https://advance-australia.com.au/product/steps-to-fight-fines/
Dick Yardley's book: https://advance-australia.com.au/product/buy-dick-yardleys-book/
CIRNow information: https://www.cirnow.com.au/
The Bloody Aussie Battler: https://thebloodyaussiebattler.com/
and YouTube Battler channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6JthhkW4p5Dl32LozWww
Buy Kevin Annett's book "Establishing the Reign of Natural Liberty -- A Common Law Training Manual"
https://www.amazon.com.au/Establishing-Reign-Natural-Liberty-Training/dp/1544239610/ref=sr_1_1
Keywords
treasonconstitutioncommon lawgovernmentlawpoliticiansaustraliaaustralianmagna cartaaussiewheres the moneyyear 2020the bloody aussie battlerthe battlermike holtcitizens initiated referendumsenglish common lawenglish bill of rightscommonwealth of australiaconstitution act 1900government reformsack the governmentadvance australiamy will australiacirnow
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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