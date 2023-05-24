Create New Account
Exposed: The truth revealed about the Coronavirus and 666
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday

Hidden messages and predictive programming.


The rapid rise of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, came as a surprise to most of us, but at BNN, a Dutch Public Television, they already predicted this pretty accurately many years ago. Even your television is an instrument for manipulating humanity on Earth. You will be amazed, if not perplexed, at the incredible amount of examples in movies and series that can offer you a glimpse into the future. Listen…

