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Q - The Plan To Save The World REMASTERED
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81 views • December 16, 2019
This is a mirror of an original by Joe Mesaposis
The original can be found here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVeDKuHPDK8
The power of Unity! They want us divided. Enjoy!
Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs
Gеоrgia Guidestones - Original banned video (share, mirror, spread)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
The original can be found here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVeDKuHPDK8
The power of Unity! They want us divided. Enjoy!
Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs
Gеоrgia Guidestones - Original banned video (share, mirror, spread)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
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