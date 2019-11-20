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Christianity under ATTACK
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13 views • November 20, 2019
Jesus told us that the world hates him, so they will also hate us. Unless you are blinded by Satan(and many folks are, including Christians) you see this front and center today. But at the back of the book, victory is ours. Watch this teaching to help you to enlighten you to the attack of Satan and his demons against us!
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