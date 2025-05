Red Pill Nation Hangout #394

1. 7:09 Apple caught engaging in Anti White Racism at Young Entrepreneurs event

2. 22:23 All SIN information leaked for American Citizens online

3. 36:11 Supreme Court rules against Biden Title IX initiative which would’ve allowed Trans Men into Women’s Spaces

4. 48:47 Google and YouTube to be broken up by the Government?

5. 1:07:44 Google cracks down on Ad Blockers AGAIN

6. 1:22:23 What's Happening In Great Britain Things Destabilizing

7. 1:39:38 More Information on the Australian "breakdancer" Ray Gun





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/