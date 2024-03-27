Create New Account
Terror Attacks Planned/ Coordinated Intelligence/ Thoughts Are The Construct
The Edified Mind
A discussion on the Key Bridge collapse. The intelligence agencies colluding to create the atmosphere for information control and the script of war. The elite continue their control over the nations of the world through the intelligence communities. Also discussing the importance of watching our thoughts.

godchristsatantruthbidenputinelitesintelligencenationalbridgeiobwban

