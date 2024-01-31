The J6 'Bomber' Case Gets Weirder

They’re Hiding Something

* Why don’t we know the identities of these two “backpack guys”?

* The guy who planted the ‘pipe bomb’ on J5.

* The guy who discovered it on J6.

* Why was QueMala at the DNC instead of the Capitol — and why did she leave that out?

* This is the biggest scandal in politics.





READ:

• FBI Tied January 6 Pipe Bomber To Metro Card Of Ex-Gov Official, But Blocked Interview Of Him: Former Agent

• FBI Blocked Surveillance Team From Interviewing Person Of Interest In J6 Pipe Bomb Case: Former Agent

• The Plot Thickens: Damning New Details Emerge in Jan 6 Pipe Bomb Cover Up





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 31 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v4ahimi-the-j6-bomber-case-just-got-even-stranger-ep.-2177-01312024.html