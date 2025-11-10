FLESHLY MIND, FLESHLY DESIRES ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-NOV 10 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Says That He Is Crucified with Christ, and So He Develops the Message of the Cross and the Associated Condemnation and How Jesus Dealt with the Condemned. In the Face of God's Good News, One Must Come to Understand What (and Whom) God Calls Foolish, For Even the Redeemed Can Lean Upon Their Own Efforts and Understanding Rather Than Leaning on Jesus.