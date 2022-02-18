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So Christian - When are you going to stand up to the devil?
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30 views • February 18, 2022
In this video, we show the obvious - Christians today will NOT stand against the devil. The devil is running rampant, and those who have harmed society are still in power, and we offer a solution to this problem.
For more information:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
For more information:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
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