Brian Ruhe's Pre-Hypnosis Session

Gina Casella hypnotized me and this was the explanation beforehand. We discussed the direction I wanted to go with the hypnosis. I wanted to develop my channeling with speaking skills and my connection to the mantis E.T.s and the Greys. This is about Rapid Transformational Therapy Hypnotherapy by Marisa Peer, with Gina Owner/Operator of Present Moment Hypnotherapy International.

