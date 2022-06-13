After Azov Fighters, Now Ukraine’s Kraken Unit Faces Off Against Putin’s Russian Army In Kharkiv

Crux.

Jun 6, 2022 Mariupol’s Azov fighters “surrendered” after weeks of intense battle, but its unit in Kharkiv is giving a tough time to the Russians. The Kraken regiment in the Kharkiv region has become Ukraine’s most talked about volunteer force. The unit is credited for Ukraine’s success in liberating villages north of Kharkiv in May. The Kraken regiment was formed by Azov Battalion veterans when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Can the ‘Kraken’ pull down Russia in Eastern Ukraine?





#UkraineKrakenUnit. #AzovRegiment. #KrakenUnitKharkiv. #RussiaUkraineWar





CRUX is your daily video news guide to the big events that are shaping our world. We track news, geopolitics, diplomacy and defence strategies and explain how they shape national policies. Crux makes sense of global developments, and analyses their impact on daily lives.





Follow CRUX on Instagram (@crux.india): https://bit.ly/3qSFx1K

Follow CRUX on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Lte7iF

#GetCloserToTheNews with latest headlines on politics, sports and entertainment on news18.com https://bit.ly/2Y4QccL





Also watch:

Crux Decode: https://bit.ly/3MjzIoG

Crux+ : https://bit.ly/35mm97B

Crux Most Watched: https://bit.ly/3KhJ8iX

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCFm4YRTALY