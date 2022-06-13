BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

After Azov Fighters, Now Ukraine’s Kraken Unit Faces Off Against Putin’s Russian Army In Kharkiv
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
139 views • June 13, 2022

Crux.

Jun 6, 2022 Mariupol’s Azov fighters “surrendered” after weeks of intense battle, but its unit in Kharkiv is giving a tough time to the Russians. The Kraken regiment in the Kharkiv region has become Ukraine’s most talked about volunteer force. The unit is credited for Ukraine’s success in liberating villages north of Kharkiv in May. The Kraken regiment was formed by Azov Battalion veterans when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Can the ‘Kraken’ pull down Russia in Eastern Ukraine?


#UkraineKrakenUnit. #AzovRegiment. #KrakenUnitKharkiv. #RussiaUkraineWar


CRUX is your daily video news guide to the big events that are shaping our world. We track news, geopolitics, diplomacy and defence strategies and explain how they shape national policies. Crux makes sense of global developments, and analyses their impact on daily lives.


Follow CRUX on Instagram (@crux.india): https://bit.ly/3qSFx1K

Follow CRUX on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Lte7iF

#GetCloserToTheNews with latest headlines on politics, sports and entertainment on news18.com https://bit.ly/2Y4QccL


Also watch:

Crux Decode: https://bit.ly/3MjzIoG

Crux+ : https://bit.ly/35mm97B

Crux Most Watched: https://bit.ly/3KhJ8iX

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCFm4YRTALY

Keywords
current eventsmilitaryrussiaveteransputinarmyukrainerussianvolunteerfightersukrainiankrakenazovazov battalionkharkiv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy