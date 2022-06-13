After Azov Fighters, Now Ukraine’s Kraken Unit Faces Off Against Putin’s Russian Army In Kharkiv

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Crux.
Jun 6, 2022 Mariupol’s Azov fighters “surrendered” after weeks of intense battle, but its unit in Kharkiv is giving a tough time to the Russians. The Kraken regiment in the Kharkiv region has become Ukraine’s most talked about volunteer force. The unit is credited for Ukraine’s success in liberating villages north of Kharkiv in May. The Kraken regiment was formed by Azov Battalion veterans when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Can the ‘Kraken’ pull down Russia in Eastern Ukraine?
#UkraineKrakenUnit. #AzovRegiment. #KrakenUnitKharkiv. #RussiaUkraineWar
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