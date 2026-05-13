🔥"I don't think about Americans' financial situation" "Not even a little bit" - Trump's truth slip showing (so, he only listens to Israel's lies & what THEY want?)

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🔥Trump's truth slip: "I don't think about Americans' financial situation" - yesterday
The president just admitted who he really works for – and it's not the people who voted for him.
💬 "Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters is Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody. That's the only thing that motivates me."
Gas at $4.50, a blockade crippling global trade, American families struggling. Trump doesn't care about their wallets — he's all about Netanyahu's talking points.
🪖 The bombs will keep falling, no matter what your gas bill is. And now he's said the quiet part out loud.