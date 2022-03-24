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Predator alien Yautja made from human reptile insect genes being released from abyss to hunt humans
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304 views • March 24, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022).
Satan Lucifer and his ascended master “fake good alien” fallen angel devils manufactured the “Predator Alien” Yautja from human and reptile and insect genes, and are releasing many from the abyss, because the religious Christians freak hordes are rebelling against women’s head coverings to remove all of God’s spiritual protection.
The 8 feet tall “Predator Alien” Yautja are made from human and reptile and insect genes. They have been around since Noah’s Atlantis days. The Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elites” pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists are releasing huge numbers of these Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim & chimera alien 4th dimensional demon spirits from the abyss where God had imprisoned them after Noah’s Atlantis flood. Our allies report that when the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Anunnaki’s Nibiru death star space station comes to earth, its gravity will recede the oceans, and the ancient Atlantis temples under the ocean off Cuba and Taiwan and other parts of the world will be exposed. When the “Predator Alien” Yautja are able to access the weapons inside those Atlantis flood buried temple’s weapons, then the hunt will begin to exterminate the humans and humanoid species. Since they are cold-blooded reptilians, they seem to love to hunt humans on hot summer nights in the jungles for game. They also collect human meat in the cities’ meat processing plants on earth. War and hatred and conflict seems to attract these demon spirits, because they are feeding not only on human flesh, but they also feed on the human life force energy of hate and fear and pain and terror and suffering and loss, since humans are still attached to God’s life force energy. They skin the humans alive, and they collect their skulls as trophies, much like the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult feminists do. They see their prey humans by body heat much like the snakes hunt their prey by infrared sensors. When these things are unleashed upon the Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” Jezebel’s religious Christian freak hordes and pagan heathens, then it will be a bloodbath carnage and cannibalism. They are using the trees and buildings to come up from the back of the humans, in order to hunt them. They have some kind of camouflage electromagnetic cloaking device that makes them blend into the surrounding environment and makes them invisible. If one of them is injured so that it knows it will not survive, they activate a bomb on their wrist band that explodes a nuclear-bomb-like electromagnetic blast that takes out entire sections of the jungle and creates a mushroom cloud. Their blood is florescent green. They use metal foldable shurikens and retractable spears and knives that pop out of their wrists and daggers to hunt the humans. They are not allowed to actively hunt until we real Christians and the Holy Spirit in us is raptured up to heaven after we finish our warnings, but after the Holy Spirit is taken out of the earth, then they will be allowed to hunt the “naked women’s head” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” humans freely. They will not be able to even wear any women’s head coverings then, because these Western feminist nations’ feminist “Jezebel worshipping” humans will have the flesh and skin torn off their heads, in order to be mounted as trophies in the spaceships of these Yautja predator aliens.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Satan Lucifer and his ascended master “fake good alien” fallen angel devils manufactured the “Predator Alien” Yautja from human and reptile and insect genes, and are releasing many from the abyss, because the religious Christians freak hordes are rebelling against women’s head coverings to remove all of God’s spiritual protection.
The 8 feet tall “Predator Alien” Yautja are made from human and reptile and insect genes. They have been around since Noah’s Atlantis days. The Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elites” pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists are releasing huge numbers of these Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim & chimera alien 4th dimensional demon spirits from the abyss where God had imprisoned them after Noah’s Atlantis flood. Our allies report that when the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Anunnaki’s Nibiru death star space station comes to earth, its gravity will recede the oceans, and the ancient Atlantis temples under the ocean off Cuba and Taiwan and other parts of the world will be exposed. When the “Predator Alien” Yautja are able to access the weapons inside those Atlantis flood buried temple’s weapons, then the hunt will begin to exterminate the humans and humanoid species. Since they are cold-blooded reptilians, they seem to love to hunt humans on hot summer nights in the jungles for game. They also collect human meat in the cities’ meat processing plants on earth. War and hatred and conflict seems to attract these demon spirits, because they are feeding not only on human flesh, but they also feed on the human life force energy of hate and fear and pain and terror and suffering and loss, since humans are still attached to God’s life force energy. They skin the humans alive, and they collect their skulls as trophies, much like the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult feminists do. They see their prey humans by body heat much like the snakes hunt their prey by infrared sensors. When these things are unleashed upon the Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” Jezebel’s religious Christian freak hordes and pagan heathens, then it will be a bloodbath carnage and cannibalism. They are using the trees and buildings to come up from the back of the humans, in order to hunt them. They have some kind of camouflage electromagnetic cloaking device that makes them blend into the surrounding environment and makes them invisible. If one of them is injured so that it knows it will not survive, they activate a bomb on their wrist band that explodes a nuclear-bomb-like electromagnetic blast that takes out entire sections of the jungle and creates a mushroom cloud. Their blood is florescent green. They use metal foldable shurikens and retractable spears and knives that pop out of their wrists and daggers to hunt the humans. They are not allowed to actively hunt until we real Christians and the Holy Spirit in us is raptured up to heaven after we finish our warnings, but after the Holy Spirit is taken out of the earth, then they will be allowed to hunt the “naked women’s head” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” humans freely. They will not be able to even wear any women’s head coverings then, because these Western feminist nations’ feminist “Jezebel worshipping” humans will have the flesh and skin torn off their heads, in order to be mounted as trophies in the spaceships of these Yautja predator aliens.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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