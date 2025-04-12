Stew Peters, Max Igan, Victor Hugo, Wyn Young Expose Jim Fetzer Alex Jones Sandy Hook Trials Treason.

Wyn Young and The Maverick Artist Victor Hugo discuss how the Sandy Hook Alex Jones Bankruptcy Exposes Fraud, Treason and Jim Fetzer.

The Sandy Hook Plaintiffs NEVER would have sued ALEX JONES unless they KNEW he would take a purposeful dive on the defense... The Sandy Hook Plaintiffs NEVER would have sued ANYONE unless they KNEW that person would take a purposeful dive on the defense...

Why ?? Because ANY person named as a Defendant in ANY Sandy Hook case could have hired ANY competent attorney who would have torn the Plaintiffs' fraudulent case(s) to shreds and exposed them. And in subsequent criminal proceedings, the Plaintiffs would likely have been charged with both fraud and treason, a capital offense for which there is no statute of limitations.

Sandy Hook truth community "gurus" WOLFGANG HALBIG and PROFESSOR JAMES FETZER were ALSO sued by fraudulent Sandy Hook Plaintiffs and, like ALEX JONES, they ALSO very conveniently took purposeful dives on the defense of their respective cases. Accordingly, WOLFGANG HALBIG and JAMES FETZER, should be indicted along with ALEX JONES as co~conspirators in the two~part and treasonous Sandy Hook conspiracy to undermine or destroy our 1st and 2nd Amendments.

If you value Truth, justice, and the America we always envisioned and hoped for, then please consider sharing this important video.

Victor-Hugo Vaca II claims "art is the last bastion of free speech" and as a dissident, Veteran, American refugee, living in the former USSR, Republic of Georgia, near the border with Russia, between War Zones and hot spots of global conflict, after escaping China, two hours before the last border closed, on the day that the Wuhan virus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang died, he uses modern-art-gonzo-journalism to combat censorship on steroids during the information war.

Known as, The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, the native New Yorker born in the same Elmhurst Hospital as President Donald Trump, is listed in the Library of Congress Reference Book, by DB Burkeman titled, "Stickers: From Punk Rock to Contemporary Art", as "one of the most influential artists of our time", alongside The Wu Tang Clan, Banksy and Shepard Fairey.

The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo founded and Trademarked, the Modern Art Music Movement, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth, worldwide and attended the prestigious United States Naval Academy alongside Carter Page in the Class of 1993.