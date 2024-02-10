Sen JD Vance: It's Terrifying That Biden Has The Nuclear Codes
49 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Sen JD Vance: "that is terrifying to think that that guy has the nuclear codes and controls our national defense."
Keywords
jesse wattersj d vancebiden mental decline
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos