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3 Core Constitutional Principles They Want You to Ignore
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40 views • September 17, 2021
Federalist and Anti-federalist alike were opposed to consolidation of power and the ability of a single person to take the country to war. They also agreed that all power “is derived from the people.” These are three core principles underlying the structure of the Constitution that supporters of the monster state don’t want you to know.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: September 17, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: September 17, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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