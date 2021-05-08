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CIA NSA MI6 FBI use technology to watch your wife and family through your own eyes as many, many whistleblowers have exposed
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125 views • May 08, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). They tried to choke me by using the “thorn in the flesh” entity to put my saliva into my windpipe, all of a sudden. They often do that. They also bit me in the same upper left side weird location of my lip, as last time. So, I will expose the technology they are using on the humans and our allies and our women and children, in order to look through their own eyes during their private lives, and to spy on their conversations and sex life and all their sins. They can see through your eyes wherever you are in the world at real time 24 hours a day. They have a surveillance grid over the earth, under the earth and on the earth. The CIA NSA MI6 FBI watches you all day while they get paid with trillions of dollars of your tax money. It’s like a video game every day for them, while they run the world’s child trafficking rings and narcotics industry on the side. They pay billions of your tax dollars to their CIA agents like Osama Bin Laden and Saddam Hussein and other CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS Satanist intelligence agents, while they killed their clones, just like their Adolf Hitler and everyone one of their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite people. The Illuminati NWO global government CIA NSA MI6 FBI do not spy on rival nations, because the national borders and nations are fake made up by the Draco avatar Rothschild family and their boss Anu (Draco Snake in the Garden of Eden) in the Vatican underground base, and these “God bless America” and “Long live our Chinese communist party” nations are just created by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites, and they all work together behind the scenes, although they make it look to the humans that their nations are fighting. They make profit through the cold war arms race. Instead, the CIA NSA MI6 FBI spies on their own nations’ women and children, instead of rival nations who are actually allied with their Satanist communist Rothschild Draco avatar NWO and “Black Sun” Nazi 4th Reich Satanist Ceres planet government NWO. The Satanist pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” Draco avatar elites are bisexual, so they often spy on men and boys, too. They prefer children humans over adult humans. They have all the trillions of dollars of tax money to waste spying on their own nations’ women, instead of spying on other nations’ intelligence agencies. They make the lower-ranking CIA NSA MI6 FBI humans spy on each others’ nations and do all the fake façade intelligence work. They also have technology to manipulate the humans to fall in love with them or marry them or commit suicide or go crazy if they have a grudge against them. To them it is just a game and human lives are just an expendable chess piece for entertainment. This is why they have crashed all the planes and sunk all the boats in human history, and put cameras in them to watch the cockroach-level human specie burning and panicking, in order to get an orgasm in their Draco Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate spirit cooking ritual LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking rituals. Our ally ACIO’s Pete got sick watching the Sobek chimera alien avatar Prince Harry and the Pleidian fallen angel alien avatar Meghan Markle having sex through his global surveillance technology. Satanism’s doctrine is “existentialism” or Aleister Crowley’s “do as thou wilt” (do as you please), instead of God YHWH Jesus’ “self-sacrificial love for your neighbor and enemies.” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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See full article at:
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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