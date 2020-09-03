Now I Can Take Your Guns - pt. 2 of 2

I apologize for the terrible audio. I made changes that couldn't be reversed, and it only got worse after uploading.Now I Can Take Your Guns – pt. 1 of 2Here are some of the things that are revealed in this video (parts 1 and 2):- Clear proof the ATF, who dictates gun control in the US, is totally corrupt, and after the guns of Americans.- How the ATF carried out a plan to not only arm cartels but to increase violence in Mexico and the US, and use that as an excuse for gun control.- The secret US government attack on Mexico and Mexicans.- Proof that foreigners are creating some of the gun-related statistics in the US, including homicide statistics, and this is being used to argue for gun control against US citizens.- The CIA flooded Jamaica with guns, increasing violence, and tried to assassinate Bob Marley.- The same people and agencies involved in trafficking guns to Mexican cartels used the violence they created to argue for gun control laws. And they did the same thing in Chicago.- How guns are funneled into black neighborhoods, including Chicago, fueling violence and giving gun control advocates the statistics they use to blame this violence on legal gun owners.- CIA used ATF to arm Mexican cartels while also controlling the Mexican Sinaloa cartel who had its headquarters in Chicago, their other target for weapons trafficking.- Much of the violence in black neighborhoods, which is used for gun control arguments, is fueled by CIA drugs.- Popular gun control arguments debunked. There is no gun control argument.- Clear proof the US government is responsible for nearly every reason it gives for gun control laws.The 2017 Chicago Crime Gun Trace Report debunked and exposed, along with other goodies:View or download here:Alternative source for downloading:Alternative source for this video:Now I Can Take Your Guns - pt. 1 of 2Now I Can Take Your Guns - pt. 2 of 2