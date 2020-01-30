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John Bolton interview on Ukraine by RFE / RL's Olena Removska Aug. 27, 2019
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3 views • January 30, 2020
This Bolton interview with Olena Removska of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty took place Aug. 27, according to the RFE/RL YouTube video.That was a full month after the July 25 phone call Democrats are claiming constituted a veiled attempt by Trump to extort Zelensky’s cooperation in launching a corruption investigation that could damage former Vice President Joe Biden. (It was an extortion attempt so veiled that Rep. Adam Schiff had to make up words that were not in the transcript to make it match the Democrats’ hysterical claims.)
And yet here was Bolton, a man now emerging as a threat to the Trump presidency in the middle of the Senate impeachment trial, portraying the call as “warm and cordial.” ~ http://click1.e.conservativetribune.com/gygtljskqrjdljtfdkwcjdjcjwdwnpgsnsrmwtpcwwrwmly_zmfprmbfrlkrsdzpsppzb.html
And yet here was Bolton, a man now emerging as a threat to the Trump presidency in the middle of the Senate impeachment trial, portraying the call as “warm and cordial.” ~ http://click1.e.conservativetribune.com/gygtljskqrjdljtfdkwcjdjcjwdwnpgsnsrmwtpcwwrwmly_zmfprmbfrlkrsdzpsppzb.html
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