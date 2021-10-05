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FACEBOOK MARK ZUCKERBERG+WILL YOU SHARE= "NO"
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91 views • October 05, 2021
WAKE UP PEOPLE THIS WAS APRIL 10TH 2018, WHEN MARK ZUCKERBERG WAS IN COURT GIVING ANSWERES TO QUESTIONS ABOUT FACEBOOK WHEN IT WAS UNDER INVESTIGATION. THIS MAN WAS LIEING THROUGH HIS TEETH. THE DATE TODAY IS OCTOBER 5TH 2021. WAKE UUUUUUUUP PEOPLE EVERYTHING IS UNFOLDING NOW.
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