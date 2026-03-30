Supply Shocks Begin Hitting Your Life Next Week

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Toxic air warnings in the U.S. and massive disruptions in oil, helium, aluminum, global shipping and plastic, the systems we rely on are starting to fracture all at once. Signals of a global supply shocks are here. Let’s look at them so you can see what is coming.
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