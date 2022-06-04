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The Anatomy of a False Flag Shooting
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84 views • June 04, 2022
Even with an invasion from a country such as China. It would be extremely difficult to achieve success with the amount of armed Americans in the United States, which should be considered as the largest standing army on the planet .. Red Dawn Anyone?
Understand this; Every gun grabbing bill Written and sponsored since 1968 has been by Jews. LOOK IT UP. THE LARGEST GUN OWNERS in the US just so happen to be white men. No wonder there is a target painted on the back of the European White Man.
Alternative Platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
https://rumble.com/c/c-1275674
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Understand this; Every gun grabbing bill Written and sponsored since 1968 has been by Jews. LOOK IT UP. THE LARGEST GUN OWNERS in the US just so happen to be white men. No wonder there is a target painted on the back of the European White Man.
Alternative Platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
https://rumble.com/c/c-1275674
https://freedom.social/cmpgm/wardo
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gIudfF6VnKd0/
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